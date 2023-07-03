Amazon launched a new iteration of its popular Echo Buds a few months ago. These wireless earbuds are absolutely amazing, as they arrived with a very affordable price tag and many high-end features that you would only find in more expensive alternatives. However, the gen-3 Echo Buds have become even better and more compelling thanks to the latest discount that will let you pick up a pair for just $35.

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals will get you 30 percent instant savings on a new pair of Echo Buds. These usually cost $50, meaning you get to keep $15 in your wallet when you take advantage of this offer. The 2023 version of the Echo Buds features a truly wireless design with Bluetooth 5.2 support, up to 20 hours of listening time with the battery case, fast charging, sweat resistance, and more.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023) $35 $50 Save $15 The new Amazon Echo Buds (2023) TWS earbuds bring personal AI on the go. It features a semi-in-ear design that delivers rich audio, and the new earbuds up to five hours on a single charge and bring premium features and hands-free access. $35 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, the new Echo Buds will also deliver excellent audio quality with 12mm drivers to help you enjoy crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound; it doesn’t matter if you’re listening to your favorite artist, watching a video, or even while you’re on the phone. And since you get Alexa support, you can also ask your digital assistant to play music, and podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more.

Of course, you can also check out other options to better comply with your needs. For instance, you can currently score $20 instant savings on the Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, which means you can pick up a pair for $80. And if you’re an Apple fan, you can also check out the third-generation Apple AirPods, which are now going for $149 thanks to a 12 percent discount.