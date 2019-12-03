Amazon doesn’t stop giving us great deals, and more if these deals are related to its Amazon Echo devices. Right now, Amazon’s 12 days of deals have just started and they bring discounts to many products.
You can go right now to Amazon.com and search between a huge variety of deals through this link, but we have also selected a few devices that may be of your interest. Take a look and choose what’s best for you.
- The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Alexa in Plum is available for just $22, with free orders when you buy more than $25. Just remember that this smartspeaker us usually $49.99, so you can perfectly get two and still save some bucks.
- Echo Dot Kids Edition, an Echo designed for kids, with parental controls and 2-year worry-free guarantee, is also available for $39.99, that’s $30 off its regular price.
- The 2nd Gen Echo Show with a 10.1-inch HD screen is $169.99, with $60 off.
- The Echo Show 5 compact smart display with Alexa lets you save $40, you only have to pay $49.99 and you get free shipping
- The All-new 3rd Gen Echo smart speaker also gets a $40 discount, that means you can get yours for $60.
- Last but not least, the Echo Show 8 with a 8-inch HD display is just $80.