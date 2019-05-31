Phones

Amazon wants to buy Boost Mobile from T-Mobile and Sprint

Amazon dipped its toe in the smartphone business water a couple of years back with the Amazon Fire Phone, and now it looks like the retailer could be interested in providing network services as well. According to a Reuters report, citing unnamed industry sources, Amazon is allegedly interested in buying off Boost Mobile from T-Mobile and Sprint.

Boost Mobile is currently one of Sprint’s prepaid offerings, but, in the grand scheme of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, the acquisition would allow Amazon to utilize T-Mobile’s network for at least six years, according to one such anonymous source.

Amazon would also be interested in any wireless spectrum that could be divested — Reuters

While it is unknown why the largest U.S. online retailer would want to expand into network operator services, neither Amazon, T-Mobile, nor Sprint commented on the report at the time of this post.

