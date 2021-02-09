Without a doubt, Amazon is one of the best sites to look for your favorite products, devices, collectibles, and more. It’s even better when you know that these products get constant discounts, which help you save some cash from time to time. We are used to getting savings on products from Samsung, Apple, Google, and more, but we will focus on Amazon products this time.

There are several Amazon devices currently on sale thanks to the upcoming Valentine’s day, and we’ll start with a selection of Fire tablets. You can get your new Fire HD 10 tablet with a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display with 32GB storage space for $95 after a $55 discount, or get the 64GB version for $135 with the same $55 savings.

Next up, we find the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with an 8-inch display, the same 32GB and 64GB storage options, and a $25 discount on both variants. This means that you can grab yours for just $85 or $115, depending on the storage option you go for. And, if you don’t want to go Plus, you can also get the regular Fire HD 8 tablet for $65 and $95 in its 32GB and 64GB storage options, respectively.

If you’re more interested in getting a tablet for your kids, you can also get the Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition with a Kid-Proof case that can be Blue, Pink or Purple. The larger variant will cost you $140 after a $60 discount, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is going for $90 with $50 savings. Both models are equipped with 32GB storage space, and Amazon also gives users a 2-year worry-free guarantee that will replace your device if it breaks.



Moving on to smart displays, you can find the Amazon Echo Show 8 for just $80 after a $50 discount. This device comes with an 8-inch display, Alexa support, and more. Now, you can also get a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription for the same price, in case you want to improve your cooking skills. The smaller Echo Show 5 is also available, with the same complimentary subscription to the Food Network Kitchen, and you can get it for $60 with $40 savings. You will also find deals on Kindles, on the latest Amazon Echo smart speakers, and more, so check them out and see if there’s something for you or for your significant other.