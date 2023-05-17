Amazon today introduced its next-generation Echo Show 5 lineup, including one made for children under the Kids branding, and a new Echo Buds TWS earbuds. Amazon also unveiled a brand new product, the Echo Pop, aimed to bring full-sound audio to bedrooms, apartments, or any small space environment at an affordable price. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Echo-branded products, and here’s when you can buy them.

Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is a new addition to the Echo lineup, and it’s another smart speaker from the company. The new device feature custom-designed front-facing direction speakers that deliver full sound to small places, such as bedrooms, dorm rooms, and apartments.

Like most smart speakers from Amazon, users can ask Alexa to play music, read audiobooks, and track the record of their favorite sports team. It also has the usual features, such as smart home controls, the ability to re-order household items, and more.

The speaker is powered by the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, and has eero built-in. Amazon says this adds up to 1,000 sq feet of coverage to an existing eero Wi-Fi network, adding even more value to the small speaker. Amazon Echo Pop will be available in Lavender Blood, Midnight Teal, Charcoal, and Glacier White colors for $39.99.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023)

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) has been redesigned to offer deeper bass. It comes with the same Alexa features that we’ve come to expect, and users can now watch news clips, check on their Ring doorbell cameras, and view shopping lists on the large display. The Echo Show 5 is now 20% faster than its predecessor, and comes with a brand-new speaker system.

Amazon managed to double the bass and deliver crisp and clearer sound when listening to music, listening to Audible, or video content through the speaker. The Show 5 is powered by the new Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, and it supports Matter to make it more convenient to control smart home products from various brands.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) will be available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue colors for $89.99. An adjustable Echo Show 5 stand with USB-C port will also be available for $26.99.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (2023)

Amazon redesigned the Echo Show 5 Kids smart speaker, which now provides more kid-friendly jokes, homework help, explicit lyrics filtering, and a new colorful space-themed design. Like before, parents and guardians will have access to a free suite of parental controls through the Parent Dashboard, where they can adjust age settings, review activities, change bedtime limits, and more.

The Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a “two-year worry-free guarantee” and includes one year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription services that offers ad-free and age-appropriate audiobooks, videos, games, and Alexa skills. Amazon says kids can also co-create a visual story using Create with Alexa, featuring two new themes. Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (2023) will be available in Galaxy color for $99.99.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023)

The new Amazon Echo Buds (2023) TWS earbuds bring personal AI on the go. It features a semi-in-ear design that delivers rich audio, and the new earbuds will reportedly last longer on a single charge, and bring premium features and hands-free access.

Users can trigger Alexa by asking for music, which is where they can also make calls, set a reminder, and check the calendar events on the go. Each earbuds features a 12mm dynamic driver that delivers better sound quality and a more balanced bass. There are two microphones and a voice detection accelerometer that can distinguish between a person speaker on a call, versus others nearby.

The Echo Buds (2023) has new customizable tap controls, a VIP Filter, and multipoint pairing, enabling users to connect the Buds to multiple devices simultaneously. The earbuds will provide up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, while the case will provide up to 20 hours of total. The Amazon Echo Buds (2023) will be available in Black for $49.99.

Amazon Echo Auto

Instead of unveiling a new generation, Amazon went down the route of releasing the Echo Auto in even more countries, and the product is now available in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

The 2nd generation Echo Auto features a slim design, and has an adhesive mount for more placement flexibility. The device has five built-in microphones, and users can ask Alexa to play music, make calls, and check their calendars and to-do lists hands-free.