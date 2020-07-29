Amazon UK will begin free and same-day deliveries of groceries in London. It will go live for the Prime members only. The company is looking to cash in on fast-growing demand for buying essentials online. The trend has also been boosted by the coronavirus lockdown.

Amazon Prime members in the UK can order meat, produce, snacks, and other household essentials from the company’s Fresh service. They can place their orders in two-hour windows for orders above GBP 40. Amazon is aiming to implement the service across the United Kingdom by the end of this year. It applies to around 300 postcodes.

“Amazon is not widely considered as a food supplier in the UK so it will take time for the company to build a brand presence in the business and make its presence felt,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said. “But the company has deep pockets, huge ambitions and an uncanny habit of emerging as a leader in its targeted fields.”