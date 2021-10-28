In case you’re unaware, Amazon is making TVs now. The flagship Omni series features high-end TV features like HDR 10, Dolby Vision support, 4K resolution, and HLG. However, the TVs haven’t been able to play content wirelessly from iPhone (without Chromecast) due to the lack of AirPlay support. Amazon has today announced its plans of adding Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to its Fire-branded TVs.

AirPlay makes it easy to play content from iPhone directly to the TV. Unlike Chromecast, in which developers have to add Chromecast support to the app, AirPlay can virtually be used to cast almost any video to the TV. Now, the TVs will support that feature as well. Another feature that’s making its way to the TVs is the HomeKit support. Now, you’ll be able to control HomeKit-enabled devices directly through your Amazon Fire-branded TV. The TVs also support hands-free Alexa, which means you can simply say “Alexa” to an Omni series TV and control the smart home devices.

One interesting thing is that Amazon hasn’t announced support for its latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit has only been announced for its Onmi series and its Fire TV 4-series. The new TVs are now available for purchase in the United States. The Omni series starts at $410 for the 43-inch model and goes up to $1,212 for the 75-inch model. The more affordable Fire TV 4-Series starts at $370 for its 43-inch model and goes up to $570 for the 55-inch model.