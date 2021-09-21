Amazon has officially announced that it’ll hold its big hardware event on Tuesday, September 28. While the company didn’t explicitly mention or hint at what is expected to be announced at its fall event, the invite said there’ll be “news about our latest Amazon devices, features and services.” We expect to see new Echo and Amazon devices at the event.

The invite was sent to The Verge who shared the news and what was stated in the invitation. In the previous years, the company shared most of its Echo speakers, Eero routers, Ring cameras, and Alexa software features at its events, so we’ll likely see some updated products and new features come to Alexa and Echo speakers.

At the fall events, Amazon often tends to announce experimental and unique features, such as the Echo Loop ring and Echo Frames glasses, or the Ring drone – which is yet to make an official and public appearance.

Yesterday, we even saw leaks that the company is preparing a refresh version of its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader device. GoodEReader spotted the additional device on Amazon Canada, where it appeared on a comparison table alongside the other devices. According to the leak, the Kindle Paperwhite 5 will have 8GB of storage, while the Signature Edition will have 32GB. Both devices are expected to sport a 6.8-inch screen with 300 PPI (Pixel-Per-Inch) and it’s expected to have slim bezels. It’ll have 17 white and amber LED lights, meaning that the front-lit display will have the same color temperature system as the Kindle Oasis 3, which is the premium e-reader by Amazon. For comparison, the previous Paperwhite 4 only had 5 LED lights, so having 17 will be a massive upgrade.

The Kindle Paperwhite 5 is listed to retail for $149 CAD ($117 USD) while the Signature Edition will cost $210 CAD ($165 USD). The listings on Amazon should go live as soon as the announcement is made.