We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S21, which’s currently getting some interesting discounts. The entry variant with 128GB of storage space has been available for $700 after a $100 discount for quite a while now, but the deal gets even better when you can get twice as much storage space for the same price. Yes, you can also get the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 for $700, thanks to the latest $150 discount.

Now, if you head over to Samsung.com, you can also find the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 variant selling for the same price as its 128GB counterpart. This pricing is applied to every single model to make things better, meaning that you can get the vanilla 256GB Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra options selling for just $100, $300, and $500, respectively. Just remember that the $700 discounts can only be reached when you trade in an eligible device.

Going back to Amazon.com, we find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 getting a $150 discount on both its 41mm and 45mm variants. First, the 41mm GPS-only variants start at $250, in Silver or Gold. The 45mm Version in Silver and Black go for $280, and if you want the Titanium variant, get ready to pay $450. For those looking for LTE support in their new Galaxy Watch3, you can get the smaller 41mm variant for $300 or the 45mm model for $330.

Other deals feature Targo backpacks, where you can find the Cypress Hero Backpack, which is currently available for $60.19 after a $29.80 discount. This backpack was designed for the business traveler or for those who need to take a 15.6-inch laptop to school while still having enough space to put more stuff inside. The Targus Cypress Convertible Backpack is a bit more expensive, selling for $69 with $21 savings, but it can easily transform from a backpack to a briefcase, depending on where you hold it from. Finally, the Targus CityLite Pro Modern Security Backpack is the most affordable option, as you can get your hands on one for just $38 with $52 savings.