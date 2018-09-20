Amazon has the Sony Xperia XZ3 with a free gift on pre-orders

The new Sony Xperia XZ3 is available in Amazon in an unlocked variant. It’s true that its not the most attractive model, or the best smartphone on the market, but it’s the best that Sony has to offer for the time being. If you’re a Sony fan, this offer is one you should really consider.

Sony has to start changing the prices of their devices in order to make them more appealing to customers. But if you’re interested in a Sony Xperia XZ3, this is a good moment to get one at Amazon. The price for the device is of $899.99, but it includes free Xperia Ear Duo wireless headphones. This version only supports one SIM, it’s compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, since its only for GSM networks. It comes with 64GB in storage 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. You can also include a one-year warranty, so it’s not a bad deal at all.