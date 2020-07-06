OnePlus has lately been teasing its upcoming mid-ranger – the OnePlus Nord – and has also given us a glimpse of its design via its social media channels, but a launch date has so far remained under the wraps. Well, in what appears to be a slip-up, Amazon India briefly listed a page that revealed the OnePlus Nord’s potential launch date – July 21.

The landing page, which has now been taken down, mentioned that the launch event was “made to be experienced 21st of July” and also had a link that redirected to a OnePlus website URL which is yet to go live. Promotional images that were spotted and later shared on Twitter suggest that OnePlus will hold the event in AR format as well.

As for the device itself, OnePlus Nord has been confirmed to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC and will pack dual front cameras. Moreover, OnePlus’ official trailer has revealed that its next offering will retain the alert slider and will flaunt a glossy finish on the rear panel.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Update: Finally Ready? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new certifications received by the Google Pixel 4a, Apple’s mini-LED devices and more
Yet another leak suggests a 108MP camera on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
New rumors may confirm that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will include an 108MP sensor in its camera
iQOO Z1
iQOO Z1x to be launched on July 9 in China
It is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.