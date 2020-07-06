OnePlus has lately been teasing its upcoming mid-ranger – the OnePlus Nord – and has also given us a glimpse of its design via its social media channels, but a launch date has so far remained under the wraps. Well, in what appears to be a slip-up, Amazon India briefly listed a page that revealed the OnePlus Nord’s potential launch date – July 21.

The landing page, which has now been taken down, mentioned that the launch event was “made to be experienced 21st of July” and also had a link that redirected to a OnePlus website URL which is yet to go live. Promotional images that were spotted and later shared on Twitter suggest that OnePlus will hold the event in AR format as well.

As for the device itself, OnePlus Nord has been confirmed to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC and will pack dual front cameras. Moreover, OnePlus’ official trailer has revealed that its next offering will retain the alert slider and will flaunt a glossy finish on the rear panel.

