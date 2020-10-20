Amazon says it has sold more iPhones on the opening day of its Great Indian Festival than its entire last year’s sale. Notably, the first day of sale was only open to Prime members. The sale numbers can undoubtedly be attributed to the fact that Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 at a good discount. The device was priced at INR 47,999 during the first day of the sale, which is down from INR 62,999 regular selling price. For the unaware, the smartphone has received a price cut after the launch of iPhone 12.

Further, the top sold categories have been smartphones, large appliances, and consumer electronics. Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have sold products in record numbers. Other top searches include laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras, and smartwatches, alongside security cameras and drones. Asus, Lenovo, and HP have been the top-selling brands in laptops, while Samsung and Apple have sold the most number of tablets.

In smartphones, iPhone 11, Redmi Note Series, Redmi 9A, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M31 have been the best selling products. Moreover, OnePlus 43-inch and 32-inch, along with Samsung 32-inch, have been the most popular TVs.

Further, Amazon has also sold 2.5 times more Kindle devices than on the first day of the sale last year. The Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (3rd Generation) are heavily discounted, and they have been among the top 10 products sold on the e-commerce site during the sale. Plus, customers have bought twice the streaming devices than that of last year’s sale. Amazon also claims that 85 percent more people signed up for Prime membership to get early access to the sale this year compared to last year.