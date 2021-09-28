Amazon revealed some rather exciting products during its latest hardware event. Of course, we have received great surprises, like a real-life Wall-E, new security cameras, and more. Still, the ones that caught my attention are the new Echo Show 15 and the Glow.

The all-new Amazon Echo Show 15 comes to help keep families connected, organized and entertained. It features a 15.6-inch display that can be placed on your counter or even be mounted to a wall. It will also help you to view and control smart home devices, track packages, leave notes or call your friends and family.

The Echo Show 15 doesn’t stop there, as it also allows you to stream your favorite content in 1080p from your favorite streaming services, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Further, it packs Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, making it capable of on-device speech and computer vision processing.

“Amazon today introduced Echo Show 15, a new addition to the Echo Show family that is designed to be the digital heart of your home. With a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display, Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter—either in portrait or landscape orientation—and is designed to help you stay organized, connected, and entertained. Echo Show 15 is built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization options, new personalization features with visual ID, and all-new Alexa experiences.”

Amazon also introduced Glow. This new device combines immersive projection, sensing, and video technologies to make users feel like they’re having fun together, even if far apart. Glow focuses on helping your kids read stories, play games, create art, and more with its interactive projected space.

“Glow brings an entirely new level of fun that lets kids be kids and welcomes grown-ups into an exciting new way to connect and bond, even when they’re far away,” said Joerg Tewes, General Manager, Amazon Glow. “We’ve created an unbreakable, supersized, projected surface like no other, fusing digital and physical fun that excites kids and delights grown-ups with all they can do together.”

The Amazon Echo Show 15 will be available for $250. Countertop stands and other accessories will sell separately, in case you’re interested in getting one. The Glow will start at $300, but if you act fast, you will be able to get one for an introductory, early access price of $250. It comes with a mat, a mat case, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and Tangram Bits. You also get a 2-year worry-free guarantee that will get you a free replacement in case your break yours.