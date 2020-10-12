Samsung launched the Galaxy M31s a few months back. Now, it is all set to introduce yet another addition to its Galaxy M31 family with the launch of Galaxy M31 Prime. The device’s price has been revealed by Amazon. Its specifications are mostly similar to the specs of Galaxy M31 that was launched in India back in February. However, the Galaxy M31 Prime will come with 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

According to Amazon the Galaxy M31 Prime price in India will start at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will also be sold in 6GB + 128GB variant but its pricing hasn’t been revealed yet. For the unaware, the vanilla Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant on Samsung India website. Plus, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone that is selling for Rs. 20,499.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime features a sAMOLED display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It comes equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is expandable storage up to 512GB as well.

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup of a 64MP primary camera + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 5MP macro sensor + a 5MP depth camera. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The dual SIM phone comes with a fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.