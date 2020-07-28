Amazon has updated its Alexa app with a new homescreen and updated navigation options. The homescreen will give direct access to the most frequently used app features. It is coming to both Android and iOS devices and it will be rolling out worldwide over the next month.

Amazon Alexa app’s new homescreen now shows personalized suggestions based on what the users care about most as they continue to use the app. Further, the Alexa button has been moved to the top of the homescreen. Amazon says now its easier to find start talking to the voice assistant.

The menu or “More” option that was originally at the top left of the screen has been moved to the bottom right as well. It now brings options like “Lists & Notes”, “Reminders & Alarms”, “Routines”, and more. The overhaul now provides simpler navigation and easier access to the most important features of the app.

Via: Gadgets360