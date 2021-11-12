Amazon Prime Video will let you share 30 second video clips from movies and tv shows

Most of the streaming services that we all know and love restrict the use of screenshots, only letting users store downloaded content for a certain time and more. Amazon also has some restrictions, but it seems the platform wants Amazon Prime Video to stand out with a more friendly approach, allowing users to share 30-second clips from any movies and tv shows.

Amazon announced that it’d soon add a new feature to the Amazon Prime Video platform that will allow users to share short 30-second video clips from some of their favourite movies and tv shows (via TheVerge). The feature will initially only be available on iOS, and Amazon didn’t say whether it would make it onto the web or Android.

The new feature will be called “Share Clip”, and it will be placed just above the seek bar on the bottom right corner. Once the user taps on the button, it will pause the video and generate a 30-second clip of everything that just happened. Once the clip is generated, the user is then allowed to change the length of the clip and trim it as necessary. Once it’s done, the user is then taken to the share window where they can select where the clip should be shared, this includes the installed applications, such as Twitter, Facebook, and more.

It’s an interesting approach, but one that may work out in favor of the platform. A lot of clips are used by YouTubers and on various online communities, and some are often also re-used as memes. The feature will initially only be available on select tv shows and movies such as ‘The Boys’ (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax. More Amazon movies and TV shows are expected to support the feature in the future.

What are your thoughts about sharing clips from some of your tv shows and movies? Would you be interested in using it? Let us know in the comments!