When it comes to major streaming services, almost all the big names rely on licensed on-demand content, with the only difference being exclusive original shows and movies. It appears that Amazon is planning the next move by bringing live TV content to its Prime Video service.

As per a Protocol report, Amazon might soon introduce 24×7 live TV programming to its Prime Video audience, if the job listings posted by the company over the past few weeks are anything to go by. The live TV channels will reportedly be spread across categories such as news, sports, music, as well as scheduled TV shows and movies.

“We in Prime Video Catalog are building next gen linear catalog systems to provide best-in-class Linear TV experience to Prime Video customers,” says one of the job listings on Linkedin. Amazon is reportedly looking to license complete 24×7 feeds of TV channels that are airing everything from sports events and news to awards shows and soap operas.