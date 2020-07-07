Amazon is finally making viewer profiles available to Prime Video users across the globe, after initially testing it in India and a handful of other markets. Just like you would do on Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video will now allow you to create up to six viewer profiles per account, which also includes a separate ‘Kids’ profile option as well.

Each viewer profile will have different recommendations based on preferences of the person using it, and will separately save their watching progress and watchlist depending on user activity. Out of the six profiles, one will be a default primary profile, while the rest five can be adult or kids profiles that have access to your account.

The Kids profile will only be populated by age-appropriate content, and the search results and recommendations will also be tailored accordingly. As for the regular viewer profiles, they will provide access to the entire Prime Video library, content rented or purchased, live content, and more. Viewer profiles can be created on the web, Prime Video’s Android, iOS apps, and Fire TV apps, and Fire HD tablets among other platforms.