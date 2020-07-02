After being spotted a few days ago, Amazon Prime Video finally has its own desktop app for Windows 10. It is free and is now available to download from the Microsoft Store. However, it appears that the video resolution has been capped at HD (720p) for the moment, even though some titles can even go up to 4K quality.

While having a dedicated desktop app is convenient, the biggest advantage it brings to the table is that you can now download content for offline viewing on your PC when you don’t have internet connectivity. So far, this has been limited to the mobile app, and there was no option to download content if you were using a web browser.

However, you can’t control in what folder the content is downloaded for offline viewing. The app’s layout is almost identical to that of the mobile app, from the content library to the video player UI itself. As for video quality, you can choose between the same three tiers that you see on the mobile app – Good, Better, and Best.

