Amazon has today launched a new feature called Watch Party, which as the name suggests, will let users remotely watch a movie or TV show together with other people at the same time with a synchronized playback. The Watch Party feature will let up to a 100 people join a viewing party remotely (via TechCrunch).

As of now, Watch Party is only available in the US and is applicable for the entire Prime Video catalog of movies and TV shows, except those that are available for rent or purchase. The host will have playback control, and there is also a chat feature where all the participants can communicate via text messages and emojis.

It must be noted that all participants must also have a Prime subscription to enjoy a co-viewing experience. Also, it is quite private, as only those who’ve received a Watch Party link from the admin can join in. Prime Video’s new Watch Party feature is only available for desktop as of now, and there is no word if – or when – it will arrive on the mobile platform.