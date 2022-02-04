Amazon Prime now costs $139 per year in the US

It's not just Netflix, Amazon is also increasing the price of its Prime subscription in the United States. Amazon Prime currently costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year in the United States. Following the price increase, the Prime subscription will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year, marking a 17% increase.

Category New Price Old Price Difference Monthly subscription $14.99 $12.99 $2 Yearly subscription $139 $119 $20

Increased prices for Amazon Prime will come into effect from February 18th for new customers. For existing customers, the new price will apply after March 25, 2022. If you were thinking of trying Amazon Prime previously, you might want to sign up right now to take the advantage of low prices for one more month.

This is the third time Amazon is raising the price of the Prime subscription in the US. The price of Prime was $79 per year from 2005 to 2014. Amazon raised it to $99 per year in 2014 and then to $119 per year in 2018. However, along with the price increase, its offering has increased as well. Amazon bundles Prime Video, music streaming, Twitch, and much more with the Prime subscription.

With the continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs, Amazon will increase the price of a Prime membership in the U.S., with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139.

Via: Engadget