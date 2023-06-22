Amazon Prime Day in July 2023 was a huge hit, with massive discounts on some of the best smartphones, wearables, and tablets. If you weren't able to grab your favorite product in July, or are looking to pick up newly released products at discounted prices, you're in luck. Amazon is giving you another chance to snag your favorite items as the company is hosting a new Prime Big Deal Days sales event in October 2023. Many products are expected to go on sale during this event, and to help you make the most of it, we've compiled essential information, including the confirmed dates, tips for preparing for the sale, and the best early deals right here.

Prime Big Deal Days confirmed dates: October 10 and October 11, 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off at 3 AM ET on October 10 and lasts until October 11. The 48-hour shopping event will see discounted products from Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and more. To ensure get your hands on the products you've been eyeing — whether it's the smartphone you've been looking for or the smart TV you want to upgrade — here are a few tips that you should keep in mind:

How to prepare for October Amazon Prime Day 2023

Here are a few tips to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023:

Subscribe to Amazon Prime : First and foremost, you will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, since the deals are only available to Prime subscribers on that day. If you're not a part of Amazon Prime currently, you can either sign-up for the free trial before the event, which lasts for 30 days, or subscribe to the membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. It's worth noting that subscribing to Amazon Prime will not only give you access to the best deals on Prime Day, but also to Prime Video content, free two-day shipping, and more.

How to spot best deals : The best way to find deals on October Prime Day 2023 is to stay tuned to Pocketnow's extensive coverage. We'll be sharing the best deals right on our homepage, and you can also keep an eye on the following pages where we'll continuously update them with the best deals in each gadget category: Smartphone deals Tablet and camera deals Smartwatches, earphones, and headphones deals

How to keep track of prices: The best way to keep track of prices of the items you wish to purchase during the Prime Day sale is to wishlist them before the event. Just keep checking the price of the items in wishlist during the sale. Also, you can also ask Alexa to keep track of prices of the items in your wishlist, shopping cart, or save for later. Whenever there's a deal coming up, you'll be notified on your Alexa-enabled device. You should also consider using the Camelizer and Keepa Chrome extensions to track of the prices.

With the October Prime Day deals event just a few hours away, some brands have already begun offering early discounts on their products. You can grab significant discounts available on various products right now, and here are a few of the best deals available.

Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 Early Deals