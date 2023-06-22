Quick Links
Amazon Prime Day in July 2023 was a huge hit, with massive discounts on some of the best smartphones, wearables, and tablets. If you weren't able to grab your favorite product in July, or are looking to pick up newly released products at discounted prices, you're in luck. Amazon is giving you another chance to snag your favorite items as the company is hosting a new Prime Big Deal Days sales event in October 2023. Many products are expected to go on sale during this event, and to help you make the most of it, we've compiled essential information, including the confirmed dates, tips for preparing for the sale, and the best early deals right here.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Dates
- Prime Big Deal Days confirmed dates: October 10 and October 11, 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off at 3 AM ET on October 10 and lasts until October 11. The 48-hour shopping event will see discounted products from Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and more. To ensure get your hands on the products you've been eyeing — whether it's the smartphone you've been looking for or the smart TV you want to upgrade — here are a few tips that you should keep in mind:
How to prepare for October Amazon Prime Day 2023
Here are a few tips to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023:
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime: First and foremost, you will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, since the deals are only available to Prime subscribers on that day. If you're not a part of Amazon Prime currently, you can either sign-up for the free trial before the event, which lasts for 30 days, or subscribe to the membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. It's worth noting that subscribing to Amazon Prime will not only give you access to the best deals on Prime Day, but also to Prime Video content, free two-day shipping, and more.
- How to spot best deals: The best way to find deals on October Prime Day 2023 is to stay tuned to Pocketnow's extensive coverage. We'll be sharing the best deals right on our homepage, and you can also keep an eye on the following pages where we'll continuously update them with the best deals in each gadget category:
- How to keep track of prices: The best way to keep track of prices of the items you wish to purchase during the Prime Day sale is to wishlist them before the event. Just keep checking the price of the items in wishlist during the sale. Also, you can also ask Alexa to keep track of prices of the items in your wishlist, shopping cart, or save for later. Whenever there's a deal coming up, you'll be notified on your Alexa-enabled device. You should also consider using the Camelizer and Keepa Chrome extensions to track of the prices.
With the October Prime Day deals event just a few hours away, some brands have already begun offering early discounts on their products. You can grab significant discounts available on various products right now, and here are a few of the best deals available.
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 Early Deals
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Best Deal on a Foldable$1500 $1800 Save $300
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge.
-
Google Pixel 8 ProFree Pixel Watch 2$999 $1348 Save $349
The Google Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the third-generation Tensor G3, is Google's flagship phone for 2023. It introduces some small improvements overall, a brand-new processor to set it apart, a thermometer sensor, and promises an outstanding smartphone camera experience.
-
Jabra Elite 7 ActiveBest Deal on In-ear Earbuds$80 $180 Save $100
Jabra Elite 7 Active is a great pair of earbuds that are perfect for gym-goers. It features ShakeGrip technology featuring a unique rubber material that helps the earbuds stay put in your ears. The earbuds will last eight hours on a charge and provide another 22 hours of listening via the case.
-
Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV$200 $500 Save $300
Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV.
-
Apple MacBook Air$750 $1000 Save $250
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a fan-less thin design, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.
-
Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar$198 $400 Save $202
Sony's HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar comes with a built-in subwoofer to deliver deep bass and outstanding audio you can hear sound from all directions with simulated 7.1.2 surround sound and features seven different sound modes to enhance your entertainment experience.
-
iRobot Roomba j6+$400 $800 Save $400
The iRobot Roomba j6+ is the top-of-the-line smart robot vacuum from the company. It's smart enough to avoid pet mess, cords, and other obstacles effortlessly. Plus, it can handle multiple scheduled cleanings each day.
-
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones$254 $350 Save $96
Enjoy great tunes and amazing noise canceling with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which will also deliver up to 22 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more.
-
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023)$40 $90 Save $50
The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) has been redesigned to offer deeper bass. It comes with the same Alexa features that we’ve come to expect, and users can now watch news clips, check on their Ring doorbell cameras, and view shopping lists on the large display. The Echo Show 5 also supports Matter smart home devices.