COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives. It has delayed or canceled important events including the Amazon Prime Day sales event, which suffered delays. However, we finally have the dates for the two-day sale. The Amazon Prime Day sale will be live on October 13 and 14. The sale kicks off at 12 AM PT on Tuesday, October 13 and will run through till 11:59 PM PT Wednesday, October 14. To recall, the sale took place in India in August but was delayed in the US.

The annual shopping event takes place for Amazon Prime members who can subscribe at the $13 monthly or $120 annual rate after their 30-day free trial ends. The Prime Day sale drives a lot of Amazon sales in a short period of time. The Amazon Prime Day sale has “become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family – and it’s something we look forward to every year,” says Amazon.

The company has also been expanding Prime Day outside the U.S. In 2019, the sales event was opened for the United Arab Emirates, which then joined other markets, including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Like other events this year, the fate of Amazon Prime Day sale was unknown until we received a rumored date for the event recently. The sale usually takes place in August. However, the company reportedly pushed back its annual sale event because of the strain that the pandemic placed on its warehouses as more people began shopping online during the pandemic.

“This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season,” said eff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer.

Source: Amazon