Amazon Prime Day deals are live! And we have selected some of the best products from some of the best brands in the market. Remember that most of these deals will only be available today and maybe even tomorrow, so think fast, choose wisely and take a look at what you can get today. We will start today’s deals with Apple products, like the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, and Magic Keyboard in space gray is getting a $199 discount leaving it at just $1,800.

The 12.9-inch and the 11-inch iPad Pro are getting a $50 discount in the 128GB storage version with WiFi only connectivity, leaving the largest iPad Pro at just $950 and the smaller 11-inch model at $750. If you watched our latest review, the new 10.2-inch iPad is almost as good as having a pro without having to pay extra, and right now, you can get it for just $299 with $30 savings in the WiFi-only version with 32GB in storage. You can also get a pair of Beats Solo Pro for just $180 after a $120 discount if you go for the Red, Dark Blue, or Light Blue color options. Finally, the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones with Apple’s H1 chip sell for $175 after a $75 discount.

Moving on to Samsung devices, we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 512GB storage space for just $1,200 after a $250 discount. The Galaxy S20+ with 128GB in storage space is now available for $900 with $300 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is now available for just $750 with $100 savings in its 128GB storage version, or get the Galaxy Tab S6 for $500 after a $150 discount. Samsung’s CJ890 series 49-inch monitor is currently selling for $700 after a huge $500 discount.

Now, Google has the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on sale. You can get the Google Pixel 4 for just $449 after a $350 discount, or the Pixel 4 XL for $549 with the same $350 savings. These come with 64GB in storage space, and they are unlocked so you can use them on your favorite network. The Google Pixelbook Go is also up for grabs at $1,199 after a $200 discount in its Just Black color variant with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM.

Razer is also joining the fun, as the Huntsman Tournament edition is getting a $40 discount, leaving it at just $90. The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless gaming mouse is selling for $40 with $20 savings, the Razer Seiren X USB streaming microphone is going for $70 after a $30 discount, and the Razer Kraken X Ultralight gaming headset is available for $33 with a $17 discount. Of course, these are just some of Razer’s deals, so you may want to see the complete list by following the link below.

Other deals include the new Microsoft Surface Book 3 for $1400 after a $200 discount, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets starting at $80 with 32GB in storage space. Withings Body Smart Weight and BMI WiFi digital scale is currently selling for $48 after a $12 discount. A massive selection of smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, Michael Kors, and more are also on sale and don’t miss out on AUKEY’s accessory deals or PowerA’s Nintendo Switch controller deals.