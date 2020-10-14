This is the second day of Amazon Prime Day deals, and unfortunately, the last day when you can take advantage of most of these deals. We will start today with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is available for $2,079 after a $320 discount. It includes an Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage space. However, the Intel Core i9 version with 1TB in storage space can be yours for $2,449 after a $350 discount. Razer also gives an interesting discount to its Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop, which sells for $2000 with $600 savings. Upon purchase, you’d get a laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTZ 2070 graphics card.

If you’re looking for smartwatches, there are several options from Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more. We will start with the Apple Watch Series 6 that was recently launched with a $399 price tag in its 40mm version, but right now, you can get yours for $385 with $15 savings. Samsung options include the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for just $210, down from $250 of the Galaxy Watch for $260, down from $320.

Garmin is also offering many discounts, out of which we can point out the Garmin Instinct rugged outdoor watch for just $150, down from $300, or the Garmin Forerunner 645 for $220 with $50 savings. Finally, the TicWatch Pro 2020 fitness smartwatch with 1GB RAM is currently selling for $182, with a $78 discount.

If you’re interested in a new monitor to improve your working space, LG’s 32” UltraFine Display Ergo UGD 4K display is available for $596.99. or get the 32-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor with Vesa Display for $455, down from its regular $496 price tag. HP is also offering gaming monitors, the HP Envy 32-inch all-in-one computer for $1785, down from a $3,000 price tag, so you can take a look at the options available below.

There are also some great smart TV options, as you can find the 55-inch Sony BRAVIA LOED 4K Ultra ID 2020 model for $1,298 with $200 savings. The 65-inch Sony XBR65X900F 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Android TV 2018 model for $850, which saves you $648 from its regular price tag. You can also find options from Toshiba, Hisense, and more down below.

Headphones are also on sale, and there are tons of options to choose from. Let’s start with the Jabra Elite 85h that are now down to $180. These headphones usually sell for $250, so this is a great opportunity for anyone interested. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are selling for $200, and there are more options from JBL, Bose, Anker, and more.

Other deals include the Sony Xperia 1 for $549, a huge collection of AUKEY accessories, up to 40 percent off Adidas products, and up to 60 percent on Oakley apparel and accessories.