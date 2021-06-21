Nokia 8.3 5G
You will find tons of great deals today on almost anything you can think of. However, if you’re looking to get a new smartphone during Amazon Prime Day, you must take a look at the latest discount applied to the Nokia 8.3.

The Nokia 8.3 is currently one of Nokia’s best devices in 2021. This device was launched back in September 2020, and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, 6 and 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage space, which makes it a very nice mid-ranger.

It launched with a $599 or a $699 price tag, depending on the model you go for, but if you act fast, you can get a new device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for just $440.98after a $158.02discount, which translates to 26 percent savings.

    Nokia 8.3

    One of Nokia's best phones

One of these phones’ best features is its PureView quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. You will also get amazing video quality thanks to Zeiss Cinema, which will also make the Nokia 8.3 a nice choice for any creator.

It is a snappy phone with a very basic or minimalistic version of Android, keeping extra software features to a minimum. You will also get two major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates.




