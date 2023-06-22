Quick Links
Amazon holds an annual two-day shopping festival exclusively for Prime members known as Amazon Prime Day, and it's back for the year 2023. The company has officially confirmed that Prime Day 2023 will take place next month, i.e., in July 2023, with significant discounts and deals on a wide range of products. To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023, we've compiled essential information, including the confirmed dates, tips for preparing for the sale, and the best early deals.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Dates
- Prime Day dates 2023: July 11 and July 12, 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 11 at 3 AM ET and runs until July 12. The 48-hour shopping event will see new deals drop every 30 minutes throughout the event. To ensure you snag the items you've been hoping to purchase, whether it's the smartphone you've been eyeing or the smart TV you want to upgrade, here are a few tips that you should keep in mind.
How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023?
Here are a few tips to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023:
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime: First and foremost, you will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, since the deals are only available to Prime subscribers on that day. If you're not a part of Amazon Prime currently, you can either sign-up for the free trial before the event, which lasts for 30 days, or subscribe to the membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. It's worth noting that subscribing to Amazon Prime will not only give you access to the best deals on Prime Day, but also to Prime Video content, free two-day shipping, and more.
- How to spot best deals: The best way to find deals on Prime Day 2023 is to stay tuned to our extensive coverage. We will be posting best deals on our homepage as and when we spot them. Also make sure you follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter where we'll also be posting deals.
- How to keep track of prices: The best way to keep track of prices of the items you wish to purchase during the Prime Day sale is to wishlist them before the event. Just keep checking the price of the items in wishlist during the sale. You can also ask Alexa to keep track of prices of the items in your wishlist, shopping cart, or save for later. Whenever there's a deal coming up, you'll be notified on your Alexa-enabled device. You should also consider using the Camelizer and Keepa Chrome extensions to track of the prices.
Even though the event is few weeks away, many companies have started offering early Prime Day deals. You can grab significant discounts available on various products right now, and here are a few of the best deals available.
Best Prime Day 2023 Early Deals
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. Trade in your current device and score up to $1,000 in savings on your new phone.
OnePlus 11
Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all.
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
The Amazon Fire TV 2-series come in two sizes, 32 and 40 inches. The smart TVs have 1080p FHD resolution and support HR10, HLC, and Dolby Digital Audio for a more enhanced and immersive experience.
Ring Video Doorbell 3
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a 1080p HD video doorbell with improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity. It can be powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connected to doorbell wires for constant power. It is easy to set up and can be connected to Alexa for added convenience. Ring Protect Plan allows you to see recorded for up to 180 days.
MSI Stealth 15M$1000 $1400 Save $400
The MSI Stealth 15M arrives with a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics to run your favorite games.
TCL QM8 QLED TV
The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS.
VIZIO P Series 75-inch 4K LED TV
The VIZIO P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV arrives with a voice remote, a stunning 4K display capable of reaching up to 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision Bright Mode for more lifelike color accuracy, saturation, deep blacks, and more.