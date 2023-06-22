Amazon holds an annual two-day shopping festival exclusively for Prime members known as Amazon Prime Day, and it's back for the year 2023. The company has officially confirmed that Prime Day 2023 will take place next month, i.e., in July 2023, with significant discounts and deals on a wide range of products. To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023, we've compiled essential information, including the confirmed dates, tips for preparing for the sale, and the best early deals.

Prime Day dates 2023: July 11 and July 12, 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 11 at 3 AM ET and runs until July 12. The 48-hour shopping event will see new deals drop every 30 minutes throughout the event. To ensure you snag the items you've been hoping to purchase, whether it's the smartphone you've been eyeing or the smart TV you want to upgrade, here are a few tips that you should keep in mind.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Here are a few tips to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023:

How to spot best deals : The best way to find deals on Prime Day 2023 is to stay tuned to our extensive coverage. We will be posting best deals on our homepage as and when we spot them. Also make sure you follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter where we'll also be posting deals.

: The best way to find deals on Prime Day 2023 is to stay tuned to our extensive coverage. We will be posting best deals on our homepage as and when we spot them. Also make sure you follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter where we'll also be posting deals. How to keep track of prices: The best way to keep track of prices of the items you wish to purchase during the Prime Day sale is to wishlist them before the event. Just keep checking the price of the items in wishlist during the sale. You can also ask Alexa to keep track of prices of the items in your wishlist, shopping cart, or save for later. Whenever there's a deal coming up, you'll be notified on your Alexa-enabled device. You should also consider using the Camelizer and Keepa Chrome extensions to track of the prices.

Even though the event is few weeks away, many companies have started offering early Prime Day deals. You can grab significant discounts available on various products right now, and here are a few of the best deals available.

Best Prime Day 2023 Early Deals