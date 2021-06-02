We have great news for all of those looking to get significant savings and awesome products. No, we’re not talking about our daily deals posts, but something better. We have received official confirmation for the next Amazon Prime Day date, so mark your calendars and be ready.

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day got delayed until October because of the ongoing pandemic, but it seems that Amazon has everything sorted out for one of the biggest sales events of the year. Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place during the first week of summer. In other words, get ready for June 21 and 22.

This is a bit earlier than expected since we are used to seeing this event in July. But, whatever the case, we will most definitely get tons of deals across all categories, including electronics, tech, and everything for your home. And if that is not enough to get you excited, well, the best part of being so close to Prime Day is that we start getting even more deals to get us warmed up for the event.

For example, you can currently find an excellent selection of Fire TV enabled TVs, such as the Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart that is presently getting a $120 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $310, or go for the smaller 32-inch model for $130 after a $70 discount. And if you want an Insignia Smart TV, you can get the 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Smart TV for $220 with $100 savings or grab the more affordable 24-inch option for $100 after receiving a $70 discount.

To make things even sweeter, you can also get a $10 promotional credit when you spend $40 or more on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin or Amazon Prime Day Gift Cards. Now, these gift cards can also be spent toward the purchase of a Prime membership and more.