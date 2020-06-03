It is no surprise that the business of Amazon’s sellers was drastically hit by the ongoing pandemic, owing to the logistics and manufacturing issues that came with it. In a bid to revive commerce after a lengthy slump and support its seller fraternity, Amazon is reportedly planning a “summer sale” that starts on June 22.

As per CNBC, Amazon has informed sellers about plans to host a “Fashion Summer Sale Event” that starts on June 22 and might last 7-10 days. “We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales. To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation,” said Amazon’s notice to sellers.

However, participation in the upcoming Amazon sale is invite-only, and details such as a name and discounting structure for customers is yet to be finalized. But do keep in mind that this is not the marquee Prime Day sales fest, which has reportedly been delayed until September due to the pandemic.

