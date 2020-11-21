If you’ve ever watched content on Amazon’s Prime Video platform, you must have noticed that tapping on the screen shows you some interesting information about the content under the General Trivia section, alongside information about the cast that is currently on the screen. This feature is called X-Ray, which originally arrived on the Kindle ebook reader and is extremely helpful. Amazon is now bringing the X-Ray feature from Prime Video to its music streaming platform – Amazon Music.

The X-Ray feature is now available globally in Amazon Music. I’ve tested it on multiple accounts here in India, and it works just fine. As for the information offered by the feature, you can find details such as the artist’s name, writer, producer, assistant engineer, artists behind each musical instrument, and a lot more. And of course, you will get to know interesting trivia about songs. For example, I got to know that Rob Zombie was the vocalist, writer as well as producer of the hard rock song Dragula.

The X-Ray feature on Amazon Music is neat! pic.twitter.com/H2WLXIwqTZ — Nadeemosaurus (@nsnadeemsarwar) November 21, 2020

Regarding the feature, Amazon told Engadget that X-Ray on Amazon Music will “offer a behind the scenes look at song information, artists, and albums with access to everything from fun trivia to song credits, related content, and more.” To see details about a track, just look for the X-Ray button at the bottom of the playback page, provided the requisite details are available.

You can either tap on the X-Ray button at the bottom, or swipe up from anywhere on the playback page to see the details. When you perform either of the aforementioned actions, you’ll see a self-scrolling carousel of information just like the credits at the end of a movie. The feature is quite neat, and won’t be forced upon Amazon Music users, unlike Amazon Prime Video, where the whole trivia and information catalog appears on the left side of the screen as soon as you tap on the screen.