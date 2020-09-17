Amazon has announced a new feature coming to its Music platform. The company is launching podcasts on Amazon Music. It will be made available to the users in the US, UK, Germany and Japan, across all tiers of service at no additional cost. As for the content, it includes original shows produced exclusively for Amazon Music and hosted by creators including DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick, and more. Amazon Music customers can access podcasts in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, on Amazon Echo devices, and here.

In a bid to compete with Spotify, Amazon Music’s podcast feature will enable creators to reach new audiences globally. “Our customers’ listening habits are constantly evolving, and we know they’re looking to us to provide them with a rich experience rooted in music and entertainment,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “Podcasts, paired with our recent partnership with Twitch to bring live streaming into the app, makes Amazon Music a premiere destination for creators.”

Various shows are already available on Amazon Music podcast. It includes shows such as Crime Junkie, What A Day, Radiolab, Revisionist History, Planet Money, Ear Hustle, Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer, and Stuff You Should Know. Amazon says millions of episodes from top shows are being added all the time. One of the upcoming show is Disgraceland, a show exploring the criminal antics and connections of some of the world’s favorite musicians, from the Rolling Stones to Tupac. It will highlight tales of getting away with murder and behaving badly. Disgraceland will arrive exclusively on Amazon Music in February 2021.

Podcasts are now available to stream on all tiers of Amazon Music at no additional cost, including free access on Echo, web, and in the Amazon Music mobile app.

Source: Amazon