It’s been almost two years since the official YouTube app made its way back to Amazon’s Fire TV platform, and a pledge was made to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV as well. Of course, it was the YouTube ( and YouTube TV) vs Prime Video rivalry that kept the two platforms away from Amazon and Google’s hardware, with the average consumer losing from the tussle between the two titans. Well, it took two years for the ‘cordial relations’ between the two companies to get warm enough that they can turn their attention to audio after warring over video. Today, the Amazon Music app was finally made available on Google TV and Android TV.

Available in US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia

Starting today, if you own Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV or an Android TV machine, you can download the Amazon Music app on it. Amazon Music’s services are available both across free and paid tiers. The free, ad-supported tier will give access to a select few playlists and thousands of stations, while a Prime subscription removes ads and gives you access to a library of 2 million songs. There is also an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription tier, which offers access to a much larger library of 70 million songs.

If you’re a Prime subscriber, Amazon Music Unlimited will cost you $7.99 per month, while non-Prime members will have to shell out $9.99 for the service on a monthly basis. However, if you’re not particularly a fan of Amazon’s music service, you can always switch to Spotify or Tidal apps on your Android TV and Google TV. And if you got a YouTube Premium subscription, you can reap the benefit of YouTube Music, which also has its own app optimized for Android TV.

There are both free (ad-supported) and paid tiers of the music streaming service

For now, users based in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia will be able to blast music via Amazon Music on their Android TV or Google TV device, or through set-top boxes, game consoles and speakers connected to it. Google’s TV platform landed another high-profile service earlier this month in the form of Apple TV+.