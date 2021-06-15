Amazon launched its Luna gaming service last year, but it’s been an invite-online service up until now. That will soon change as the company will make it publicly available to everyone starting June 21 and 22.

Today, Amazon has put up a promotion that would let Prime members gain access to games on Amazon Luna without requesting an invite for early access. There’s a catch, however, it lets you start Luna+ which is a 7-day trial. After the 7 day trial, you can either cancel or continue paying $5.99/month. The trial includes games such as Control, GRID and Metro Exodus, there are a lot more games available in the library.

The Amazon Luna gaming service currently only works in the US and is available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad and “select Android devices” – unfortunately we haven’t been able to find a list of supported devices just yet. The service is compatible with Amazon’s own Luna controller, PS4, Xbox One and select Bluetooth controllers, as well as keyboard and mouse.

You can also sign up to Ubisoft+ for $14.99/month. It includes unlimited hours of gameplay, up to 1080p/60fps streaming on device at a time. Additionally, it also allows you to download PC versions of games and more through the Ubisoft Connect App.

Amazon is also offering the Luina Controller for 30% off, however it is currently out of stock. If you do decide to pick one up, check out the link below that will take you to Amazon’s site and let you check if it’s available. Have you tried out Amazon Luna yet, or do you plan on giving it a try on Prime day, using the free trial? Let us know in the comments!

Amazon Luna Gaming Controller A high performance gaming controller, made to play games on Amazon's cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna. Visit at Amazon