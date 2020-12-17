In September, Amazon launched its own cloud-based game streaming service called Luna that competes with Microsoft’s xCloud and Google’s Stadia. At launch, it was accessible on Fire TV, PC, Mac, and via its own web app on iOS, and the company announced that support for Android platforms is on its way. Now, Amazon has finally extended Luna’s support to Android devices. It is similar to the iOS version where users can directly access the cloud gaming services via the Chrome web browser. There is no need to download an app.

Amazon Luna’s Android version is currently working on a few devices including Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus. Namely, it is available on:

Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

The company is expected to bring Luna on more Android devices as it expands access in the coming months. It is compatible with Android 9 or higher and Chrome version 86 or newer. As of now, only two channels are functional – 1. Luna Plus channel, which has a monthly fee of $5.99, and 2. Ubisoft Plus channel with an access fee of $14.99-per-month offers Ubisoft games. The latter can connect to Ubisoft Plus on PC and on Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia. Notably, Amazon’s cloud gaming service is only available in the US. You can get its access here.

To play games on Amazon Luna, all you need is a stable internet connection, a compatible game controller or mouse and keyboard, and a supported device. Currently, game streaming is limited to 1080p at 60fps. Moreover, support for 4K game streaming for select titles will be enabled soon.