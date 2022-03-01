Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming service is now available to everyone in the US

Amazon officially launched its Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming service on October 21, 2020, but it was available to a limited number of customers through a unique invite-only system. Amazon today announced that Amazon Luna would officially become available to everyone, but the catch is that it’s only launching in the United States.

Amazon today officially launched its Cloud Gaming Service – Amazon Luna – in the United States, and it’s already available to all customers. The Luna cloud gaming service allows users to play games that they already own on Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. Luna is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing users to play games virtually on any internet-capable device, like Google Stadia and other competing cloud gaming platforms.

“Today, we’re excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy.”

Amazon will offer new additions to the Prime Gaming Channel, allowing Amazon Prime members to play free games on Luna each month. In March, Prime members will be able to play Devil May Cry 5, Observer, System Redux, PHOGS!, and Flashback. Amazon has also launched a “Retro Channel” that will include classic games such as Street Fighter II, Metal Slug 3, and more. The Retro channel and the JackBox Games Channel will cost $4.99 per month.

Amazon also recently started to integrate Amazon Luna into its other platforms, such as Twitch. Amazon added a “Play on Luna” button to supported games’ pages, making it easily accessible for subscribers to play their favorite games on the platform.

Amazon Luna Plus channels costs $5.99 per month, Ubisoft Plus channel will set you back $17.99 per month, while the Family channel will go for $2.99 per month.