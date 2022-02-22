Amazon copies Google Stadia by adding 'Play on Luna' button to Twitch

Google announced that Stadia users will be able to join streamers and other gamers with just a press of a button, which would be placed on YouTube live streams. It’s been over a year, and that button is nowhere to be found, and Google shut down the in-house Stadia game development studio. Today, a streamer found that Twitch added a ‘Play on Luna’ button to supported games, allowing gamers to launch titles right from the streaming platform.

The ‘Play on Luna’ button was first spotted by Vet Cloud Gaming on YouTube (via 9to5Google). It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Amazon has started to integrate its own Luna cloud gaming platform into the world’s most popular streaming platform, which is Twitch. The integration currently only appears for users who have already signed up for Luna, and it will likely encourage more people to try out and sign up for the Luna gaming service by Amazon.

Amazon initially teased the Twitch integration idea back in late 2020, when it said:

“Inside the Luna experience, players will see Twitch streams for games in the service, and from Twitch, they’ll be able to instantly start playing Luna games.”

It looks like Amazon and Twitch needed two years to get to the point where the feature can now finally roll out to paying subscribers. Google’s Stadia integration looked rather similar, and it would’ve allowed YouTube users and streamers to interact with their audience, and for users to join the streamer’s game, to make the entire game-watching experience more engaging and interactive.

Amazon Luna is currently only available in the US, and while there are plans to roll it out to Canada, UK, and more regions, there is no word on when that may happen, and the new feature, therefore, is only available for US subscribers.