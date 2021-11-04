It seems that Amazon wants to get rid of old MacBook Pro stock. You will be able to pick up a brand new, but still dated, 13 or 16-inch MacBook Pro for as low as $1,500 after a $499 discount. The smallest 13-inch model comes packed with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space. This 25 percent saving is applied to both the Silver and the Space Gray color variants so that you can take advantage of this amazing deal. If you don’t need that much storage space, you can also opt for the 512GB option that sells for the same $1,500 after a $249 discount that will appear at checkout. If you want the larger 16-inch Intel MacBook Pro option, you can consider the Space Gray model that packs an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,300 after receiving the same $499 discount.

Still, if it were my money, I’d rather go for 2020’s 13-inch MacBook Pro model that packs Apple’s M1 chip, as we have seen that Apple Silicon clearly outperforms Intel Macs, and the best part is that these models will also deliver up to 20 hours of battery life depending on what you use it for. This model is also on sale, and you can pick yours up for $1,100 on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model in Space Gray. If you want more storage space, you should consider picking up an external SSD from Samsung or SanDisk that are also on sale right now.

Finally, you can also consider getting the most affordable option of the bunch, as the M1-powered MacBook Air is also on sale. This is not a Pro model, but it will work just as well as previous MacBook Pro models, if not better, thanks to Apple Silicon. the 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM is available for just $900 after a $100 discount, or pick up the 512GB storage variant for $1,150.