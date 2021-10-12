Water Cooled PC, By Dave Monk [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Amazon.com may be the best place to go if you’re looking to save some money on your next PC build. You will find several processors, RAM kids, power supplies, and more on sale. First up, we have a selection of Intel Core processors, starting with the tenth generation Core i7 processor that is getting a 32 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $248 after a $113 discount, and it’s part of the Intel 400 Series chipsets.

If you want more power, you can also opt for an Intel Core i9 processor, and and Amazon has two options to choose from. We have the Intel Core i9-9900KF Desktop Processor that comes with eight cores and up to 5GHz speeds, part of the 300 series that sells for $305 after a 12 percent discount that will get you $42 savings, or get the Intel Core i9-9900K Desktop Processor with 8 Cores, part of the 300 Series for $325 after a $4.99 discount.

The Intel Core i5 processor is also a great alternative, and it gets better when you realize that you can grab one for just $145 after a 23 percent discount on its version with 6 Cores and up to 4.6GHz speeds. And if you’re still looking for other options, you can consider picking up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor that is available for $395 after a 12 percent discount that will get you $54 savings.

    Intel Core i7

    Intel Core i9

    AMD Ryzen 7

You will also find the GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO Wi-Fi motherboard for Ryzen processors for $100 after a $40 discount. The Crucial RAM 32GB Kit with two 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz units for your laptop and Corsair RMX White Series RM750x power supply going for $104 after a $41 discount. Just make sure to check out all of these deals at Amazon before they’re gone tonight at midnight.

    GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO

    Crucial RAM 32GB Kit

    Corsair RMX White Series RM750x




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Z Flip 3 on the table folded
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 3 and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals available at Amazon, Samsung, and B&H, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and more on sale
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433, Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard and more are on sale
We start today’s deals with some of the best Chromebook deals available at Amazon.com, including products from Google, ASUS, and more
Apple M1 MacBook Air review
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, Chromebooks and more are on sale
Amazon’s latest deals feature the latest M1-powered Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, AirPods Max, and more devices on sale