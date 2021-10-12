Amazon.com may be the best place to go if you’re looking to save some money on your next PC build. You will find several processors, RAM kids, power supplies, and more on sale. First up, we have a selection of Intel Core processors, starting with the tenth generation Core i7 processor that is getting a 32 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $248 after a $113 discount, and it’s part of the Intel 400 Series chipsets.

If you want more power, you can also opt for an Intel Core i9 processor, and and Amazon has two options to choose from. We have the Intel Core i9-9900KF Desktop Processor that comes with eight cores and up to 5GHz speeds, part of the 300 series that sells for $305 after a 12 percent discount that will get you $42 savings, or get the Intel Core i9-9900K Desktop Processor with 8 Cores, part of the 300 Series for $325 after a $4.99 discount.

The Intel Core i5 processor is also a great alternative, and it gets better when you realize that you can grab one for just $145 after a 23 percent discount on its version with 6 Cores and up to 4.6GHz speeds. And if you’re still looking for other options, you can consider picking up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor that is available for $395 after a 12 percent discount that will get you $54 savings.

You will also find the GIGABYTE B450 AORUS PRO Wi-Fi motherboard for Ryzen processors for $100 after a $40 discount. The Crucial RAM 32GB Kit with two 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz units for your laptop and Corsair RMX White Series RM750x power supply going for $104 after a $41 discount. Just make sure to check out all of these deals at Amazon before they’re gone tonight at midnight.