Amazon leads smart speaker market, while Apple doubles its market share

Amazon is still leading the smart speaker market by a large margin due to its steep discounts and great offers. Google also managed to gain some market share, likely because of its heavy promotion and handing out free Google Nest Minis to people using YouTube and Spotify. Apple also managed to show some healthy gains, and it nearly doubled its market share, which is likely thanks to the more affordable HomePod Mini.

Strategy Analytics shared its latest report on how many smart speaker devices were shipped in the last quarter. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is still leading the market with over 10.4 million devices shipped, resulting in a 26.4% market share. Google is close behind with 8.1 million devices shipped, and it has 20.5% market share. Baidu stands third 5.4 million units and 13.6% market share, while Alibaba is fourth with 4.3 million sales and 10.8% share.

Apple is fifth on the list with 4 million devices sold, and 10.2% of the market share. It’s likely that the new HomePod Mini colors and the more affordable price tag boosted the sales, although Apple still has a very long way to go until it can establish itself as a big player in a very competitive market. Xiaomi is last with 2 million sales and 5.1% market share.

The research firm also mentioned that Google’s Nest Mini was the top-selling device in the smart speaker category, followed by the HomePod mini and the Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation. It’s also worth noting that Google has only just stopped selling the Home Mini, four years after it was revealed. The market is very competitive, and both Google and Amazon offered some very steep discounts on their smart devices this holiday season, and over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Apple has a much harder job at selling smart speakers at $99, while most other devices start at just $29.