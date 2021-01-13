Netflix launched a mobile-only subscription for its Indian user base back in 2019, and later revealed that its gamble actually reaped encouraging results. Now, Amazon is following in the footsteps of Netflix by launching mobile-only subscription plans for its Prime Video service in India. The e-commerce giant is calling it the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan, and has launched it in partnership with Indian telecom giant Airtel.

28 days of Prime Video on mobile for just over a dollar

Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan that is tied to the mobile number of subscribers and will limit the content streaming output to SD (Standard Definition) quality. In partnership with Airtel, Amazon is also offering a 30-day free trial for all users with a pre-paid plan who sign up for the service via the Airtel Thanks app. Once the trial period expires, Airtel will offer Prime Video access for an introductory price of Rs. 89 (~ $1.22) for a period of 28 days, with 6GB of high-speed data thrown into the mix as well.

Airtel will also offer Prime Video Mobile Edition with its Rs. 299 (~ $4.09) plan that provides 1.5GB of data per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. There is also a Rs. 349 (~ $4.77) prepaid plan on the table that offers full Amazon Prime benefits (multi-user access, streaming across devices including Smart TV in HD/UHD quality on Prime video, Prime Music, free fast delivery, Prime Reading, etc.) and 2 gigs of data per day with a validity of 28-days.

Announcing the worldwide-first launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition in India!



Mobile-only access to all Amazon Originals, movies and shows. Mobile Edition (ME) will be available starting today for @airtelindia prepaid customers! This is Prime Video built for ME. #PrimeVideoME pic.twitter.com/fKjv46IyZL — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 13, 2021

“India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content.”

– Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide

Amazon is emulating Netflix to conquer mobile streaming in India

The new Prime Video mobile-only plans will directly take on Netflix, which has also taken a similar approach to lure the Indian masses towards its service. With data prices in India being among the cheapest in the world, access to the internet – especially streaming services – has skyrocketed among Indian smartphone users in the past few years. Both the streaming giants have lately doubled down on local content targeted at the Indian masses, and the mobile-only plans will surely act as a major driver when it comes to subscriber growth.