You will find several Echo smart speakers on sale right now at Amazon.com, starting with the fourth generation Echo Dot that is currently available for $35 after receiving a 30 percent discount that will get you $15 savings. However, you can also get your new Dot for less, as you can get up to 25 percent savings with an eligible trade-in.

The smallest Gen-4 Echo Dot features a sleek, compact design that will deliver fantastic sound, voice control of your music from your favorite services, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Plus, you get Alexa built-in, meaning that you can ask your digital assistant to answer your questions or to provide any information you need. And if you get a pair of these fantastic tiny speakers, you will also be able to listen to your tunes in multiple rooms at a time.

You can also get a new Amazon Echo Do with a clock built-in, but your color options will be limited to Glacier White, and Twilight Blue, as the vanilla variant is also available in Charcoal. If you want the best experience, I recommend you go for the Multi-Room Music Started Kit that features one Echo and two Dots for $170 after receiving a $30 discount. This setup will provide amazing sound for a small gathering with friends, or it will fill your room with smooth tunes to sit back and relax or whatever you need to hear to get inspired.

You can also score the Kids version of the Echo Dot for $40 after a $20 discount that represents 33 percent savings. You get the same excellent sound and service plus parental controls and your choice of a Tiger or a Panda to go with your setup. And if you want the most affordable option, you can pick up the previous generation Dot that can be yours for $25 after a $15 discount. And since we’re already talking about Amazon products, you can also pick up a new first-generation Echo Show 5 for $45 after a massive 44 percent discount, meaning that you can save $35 upon purchase.