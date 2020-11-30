Have you been contemplating starting your e-reader journey for a while? Now is your time! It’s Cyber Monday, and Amazon is offering massive discounts on its e-reader range. The Kindle Paperwhite, which sells for $130 is up for grabs for just $85, which translates to a $45 discount. It is the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 PPI glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Plus, it is waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader gets the essentials right. It features a 6-inch display that at 300 PPI pixel density, which is an improvement over the 167 PPI offered on the base Kindle model. It has an e-ink display that also gives the device an exceptional battery life. A single battery charge lasts weeks, thanks to the low refresh rate and monochrome colors, which are really not a concern for an e-reader.

Amazon says it can last up to six weeks on a single charge with half an hour of reading per day with wireless off and the light setting at 13. It also mentions that Audible audiobook streaming over Bluetooth will reduce battery life. Further, the device can be fully charged within four hours from a computer via USB cable or fully charges in less than 3 hours with a 5W USB power adapter.

And, all of this is packed in a package that weighs just 182 grams. With your purchase of Kindle Paperwhite, you also get free cloud storage for all Amazon content. It supports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS).