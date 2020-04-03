Up next
Author
Tags

It seems that Amazon wants to get into the game streaming business, as it could be preparing a new gaming project. The New York Times has given some details about this new cloud gaming ambition named Project Tempo that could launch this year if the coronavirus doesn’t delay it.

“Crucible is a third-person, last one standing game of trust and betrayal. Each match pits human and alien competitors with unique weapons and abilities against one another on a lush, alien world. Players make and break alliances on the fly. In Crucible it takes a mix of combat skill, strategic planning, and social finesse to survive.”

The New York Times report talks about two future games from Amazon’s new game studio, Crucible and New World. They also teased upcoming interactive games for its Twitch streaming platform. Amazon’s Project Tempo is a cloud-based gaming platform that may come to compete against Google’s Stadia, xCloud, and Nvidia GeForce, with no downloads required, and making games available to devices with low-end hardware. Amazon could’ve planned to launch an early version this year; however, the COVID-19 pandemic may make this new project launch until 2021.

Source Android Police

Via The New York Times

You May Also Like

Nokia 7.2 starts receiving stable Android 10 update

The Android 10 update is now being rolled out for the Nokia 7.2 globally via the stable channel.

Lenovo’s budget M10 Plus tablet packs a 10.3-inch display and 7,000mAh battery

Lenovo’s latest Android tablet has an FHD display and a sleek build. And the best part is that it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook available on April 6

With prices starting at $999, the Galaxy Chromebook will be available in the U.S. from Samsung and Best Buy on April 6.