It seems that Amazon wants to get into the game streaming business, as it could be preparing a new gaming project. The New York Times has given some details about this new cloud gaming ambition named Project Tempo that could launch this year if the coronavirus doesn’t delay it.

“Crucible is a third-person, last one standing game of trust and betrayal. Each match pits human and alien competitors with unique weapons and abilities against one another on a lush, alien world. Players make and break alliances on the fly. In Crucible it takes a mix of combat skill, strategic planning, and social finesse to survive.”

The New York Times report talks about two future games from Amazon’s new game studio, Crucible and New World. They also teased upcoming interactive games for its Twitch streaming platform. Amazon’s Project Tempo is a cloud-based gaming platform that may come to compete against Google’s Stadia, xCloud, and Nvidia GeForce, with no downloads required, and making games available to devices with low-end hardware. Amazon could’ve planned to launch an early version this year; however, the COVID-19 pandemic may make this new project launch until 2021.

Source Android Police

Via The New York Times