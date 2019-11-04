Up next
Author
Tags

Amazon is usually giving important discounts to Apple products since they started selling them. Right now we have a $199 discount applied to all the latest 13-inch MacBook Air configurations, so take a look if you’re interested in getting one.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB in storage is now available for $899.99, while the one with 256GB can be yours for $1099.99. Just remember that these new MacBook Air include Touch ID, Dual-core 8th gen Intel Core i5 processors, SSD storage, 8GB Ram, two thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, up to 12hrs battery life, and macOS Sierra 10.12. You will also get free shipping, and you may want to get yourself some accessories for your new MacBook Air with the $199 you will be saving.

Get the Pocketnow Daily Newsletter

The latest news in technology and phones.

You May Also Like
16-inch MacBook Pro

This may or may not be the 16-inch MacBook Pro

The most recent rumors suggest that there will be a separate power key, and Touch ID sensor, and now we have this 16-inch MacBook Pro pic, likely faked.
PixelBook Go review

Google PixelBook Go review: the almost PERFECT Chromebook?!

Google PixelBook Go review: it’s a joy to own and use. It clicks all the buttons that matter for a laptop, but needs a Chromebook price.

We swear this is the new Xiaomi Mi Watch, not an Apple Watch

We may see a new WearOS smartwatch in the following Xiaomi Event on November 5th, the new Xiaomi Mi Watch