Amazon is usually giving important discounts to Apple products since they started selling them. Right now we have a $199 discount applied to all the latest 13-inch MacBook Air configurations, so take a look if you’re interested in getting one.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB in storage is now available for $899.99, while the one with 256GB can be yours for $1099.99. Just remember that these new MacBook Air include Touch ID, Dual-core 8th gen Intel Core i5 processors, SSD storage, 8GB Ram, two thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, up to 12hrs battery life, and macOS Sierra 10.12. You will also get free shipping, and you may want to get yourself some accessories for your new MacBook Air with the $199 you will be saving.