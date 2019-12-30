Amazon has been giving us fantastic deals in tons of products all year round, and now as 2019 inches closer to an end, we see one more wave of deals that include Apple and Samsung products.
- You can get a brand-new iPad Pro model with savings that go up to $199 on select models. You will see the discounts applied before check-out. Remember that you can choose between 64/256/512GB or 1TB storage options in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants.
- If you still want an iPad, but you don’t feel like you need the Pro version, the 10.2-inch iPad is $69 off. Maybe the most appealing version is the one with 128GB; that’s just $360.
- If you want to increase the storage space in your laptop or PC, Samsung’s 1TB M.2 internal SSD is now available for $119. This solid-state drive is usually found for $170. It includes a 5-year warranty and transfer rates that go up to 550MB/s.
- You can also get a new Corsair K95 RGB keyboard for $170. It will look great on your desk with its RGB back-lighting and its Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame with Cherry MX speed keys. An excellent option to consider for gamers.