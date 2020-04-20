The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several companies to close their doors; others have taken a different approach to help their customers. Amazon is one of these companies that is trying to implement safety measures to help keep its employees safe; here’s how.

Amazon is still working despite the coronavirus pandemic, but they are also making sure that their employees are safe. They have started using thermal cameras at some warehouses to check for fevers in their employees. This method is certainly faster than checking everyone with traditional methods, even though some Amazon workers said that the company still asks for a thermometer check on anyone that stands out after being checked by the thermal camera. Whole Foods stores are also supposed to start replacing thermometer checks with these thermal cameras to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Source Engadget